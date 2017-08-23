96 Second News: Forbes’ Highest Paid Actor; Cast Of Big Bang Theory Or GoT Make More Money?

**Beloit College just released its annual “Mindset List,” where they figure out some of the stuff that today’s college freshmen have either never known or always known. And for the Class of 2021 . . . who were mostly born in 1999 . . . here’s what they’ve got . . .

1. They barely know any phones except smartphones.

2. They have never used a floppy disk . . . and probably never bought CDs.

3. They’ve never known a world where they couldn’t order anything they needed from Amazon . . . and get it in two days thanks to Amazon Prime.

4. They’ve never known a world without “Pokemon”.

5. There have always been blogs on the Internet for them to read.

6. They only know Napster as a failing brand . . . not as THE place to download music for free.

7. They only know Justin Timberlake as a solo artist.

8. And they have only experienced Bill Clinton as Hillary’s husband, not as president.

**A 32-year-old bartender in Baltimore was working recently when one of her customers left two lottery tickets as a tip. They were both scratch-offs, and one of them hit for 10 bucks.

So on her way home that night, she stopped at a gas station, and used the money to buy a $10 scratch off ticket. She scratched it off when she got home, and ended up winning a HUNDRED GRAND.

Her name hasn’t been released, but she says she woke her stepdaughter up to check the ticket and make sure she wasn’t crazy. Then she started crying when she found out it was real.

She recently totaled her car in an accident. So now instead of another junky car, she’s planning to get something nice. And she’ll use the rest of the money to pay off debt . . . build up her savings . . . and take a small vacation.

**There’s a dating app called Hater that matches people up by the stuff they say they HATE. And they just analyzed their data to figure out what FOOD people in every state disproportionately hate more than the rest of the country. Here are some of the highlights:

1. Montana . . . pumpkin spice anything.

2. Vermont . . . spray cheese.

3. Virginia . . . pizza that’s had the grease dabbed off with a napkin.

4. Maryland . . . the corner piece of a brownie.

5. California . . . Chick-fil-A.

6. Texas . . . well done steak.

7. Hawaii . . . Coke.

8. Wyoming . . . gluten free everything.

9. Illinois . . . biting string cheese.

10. New Jersey . . . gas station wine.

**Mark Walhberg is now the highest paid actor in the world.

Mark is #1 on the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actors‘ . . . after he raked in $68 million over the past year. That includes his paychecks from movies like “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” . . . as well as his A&E reality show “Wahlburgers”, and his AT&T ads. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a close second with $65 million. He was #1 last year.

Here’s the Top 20:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. The Rock, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million . . . mostly from the Chinese box office.

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

11. Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million

12. Tom Hanks, $31 million

13. Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million

14. Ryan Gosling, $29 million

15. Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million

16. Matt Damon, $21 million

17. Jeremy Renner, $19 million

18. Chris Evans, $18 million

19. Chris Pratt, $17 million

20. Mark Ruffalo, $13 million

**”Variety” just released a report on TV salaries, and one big takeaway is that the cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is making A LOT OF MONEY.

The show’s five biggest stars . . . Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons are making $900,000 per episode, which works out to $21.6 million per season EACH. Also, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch got bumped up to $500,000 per episode, which is $12 million a season.

But the five biggest cast members on “Game of Thrones” . . . Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey . . . are ‘just’ making $500,000 per episode, and since there were only seven episodes, that’s a measly $3.5 million per season.

Elsewhere in the report, ABC is giving Roseanne Barr and John Goodman $250,000 per episode for the “Roseanne” revival. There will be eight episodes, so that’s $2 million.

$250,000 is also the amount that NBC is giving the cast of the “Will & Grace” revival . . . but that one has 16 episodes, so Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, and Megan Mullally are banking $4 million.

**Warner Brothers and DC Comics have a new Joker movie in the works . . . but it WON’T star Jared Leto who played him in “Suicide Squad“.

Apparently, DC wants to make smaller movies that stand apart from the big, interconnected universe that includes “Batman v. Superman”, “Wonder Woman”, and “Justice League”. This one would tell the Joker’s origin story, and it would be set in Gotham City in the early ’80s.

They’re trying to get Todd Phillips to write and possibly direct. Movies he’s written and/or directed and/or produced include the “Hangover” flicks, “Old School”, “Starsky & Hutch”, and “Borat”.

**The Internet keeps inventing new terms to describe all of the types of things that can happen in the modern dating world . . . and here’s the newest one: STASHING.

Stashing happens when you’re dating someone, it seems to be going well, but they’ve never introduced you to their friends or family. In other words, they seem to be hiding you . . . and you don’t know why.

Maybe it’s because they aren’t so confident in their future with you . . . maybe it’s because they’re also seeing someone else . . . or maybe it’s one of the other multiple crazy things people do when they date.

**Not every TV show makes it to 1,000 episodes, but more than a handful have done it. They’re basically all game shows, talk shows, late night shows, and soap operas…i.e. stuff that runs daily. By the way, “Guiding Light” ran for over 15,000 episodes before it was canceled. Here are a few more:

1. “The Price is Right”: 9,600 and counting.

2. “Jeopardy!”: 7,508 and counting.

3. “Larry King Live”: 6,120.

4. “Judge Judy”: 5,909 and counting.

5. “Jerry Springer”: 5,084 and counting.

6. “Oprah”: 4,561.

7. “The Daily Show”: 2,978 and counting.

8. “WWE Monday Night Raw”: 1,262 and counting.

9. “Soul Train” 1,117.

10. “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”: 4,531.