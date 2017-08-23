OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

College Back Up Kicker Awarded Scholarship For His Good Deads And It Will Give You All The Feels

College football is about to kick off and that name Justin Juenemann is probably not a name you will hear much during games, but if you are in the locker room of the University of Minnesota Gophers it’s a name you hear a lot!

You see, on the field, he’s just the back up kicker but off the field you will find him at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital hanging out with the kids and spending his free time with them.

The team was having a meeting and the coach had a representative from the hospital in and at the point used the t-shirt cannon to send a shirt over to Justin and when he opened it up, it was to tell him he had been awarded a football scholarship for his amazing representation of the program in their community.

The shirt simply read, quote, “Justin, congratulations on earning a scholarship!”

His coach told, Today, quote, “I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy, who is not a star player, who hasn’t played, where his face is recognizable,” Fleck said after the surprise. “He could easily just not do it and nobody would ever say anything, and all he does is continue to keep his oar in the water, (and) live that holistic life academically, athletically, socially and spiritually.”

