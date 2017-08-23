OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

College Freshman Today Have Never Owned A CD

You remember the struggle when you were younger? Or at least the excitement of going to the store and waiting for a CD to come out and you listened to the whole thing. Because you BOUGHT the whole thing! Then CD singles came out and you had that CD holder over your visor or if you were really ballin you had a CD changer where you could “Shuffle” through six of your favorite CD’s. It was magic right!

Well, College freshmen will never understand that joy because they have probably never owned a CD before.

Every year they come out with a list of what College freshmen haven’t experienced or don’t know. Here’s the stop Eight from Beloit College’s Mindset List. 

1.  They barely know any phones except smartphones.

 

2.  They have never used a floppy disk . . . and probably never bought CDs.

 

3.  They’ve never known a world where they couldn’t order anything they needed from Amazon . . . and get it in two days thanks to Amazon Prime.

 

4.  They’ve never known a world without “Pokemon”.

 

5.  There have always been blogs on the Internet for them to read.

 

6.  They only know Napster as a failing brand . . . not as THE place to download music for free.

 

7.  They only know Justin Timberlake as a solo artist.

 

8.  And they have only experienced Bill Clinton as Hillary’s husband, not as president.

