Hurricane, Tropical Storm & Storm Surge Watches In Effect For Texas Coast

(Photo by NASA/GOES Project via Getty Images)

The National Weather Service for Houston and Galveston has announced a Hurrican, Tropical Storm, and Storm Surge watch for the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Houston area specifically is under a Tropical Storm Watch for Friday and Saturday.   A watch is the lowest warning the National Weather Service issues but does mean the likelihood of heavy rain this weekend. The primary threat of the storm is heavy flooding from Friday through Monday with some predictions of as much as 18-inches of rain coming into the Houston Area.

There is a difference in a watch to a warning. The storm can still be upgraded to a Warning before it makes landfall early Friday morning.  A Warning means to follow any evacuation orders, get your emergency preparedness kit ready while a watch is more to prepare for everything incase the storm escelates.

 

 

