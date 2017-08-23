Here’s What Your Ice Cream Preferences Say About Your Personality

According to PR Newswire, ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins hired a “behavioral food expert” to analyze what people’s ice cream preferences say about their personalities. The results:

1. People who eat ice cream cones are idealists. People who get their ice cream in a bowl and cup are more rational.

2. People who like sundaes are open, passionate, and motivated.

3. Optimists are most likely to order cookies and cream or chocolate chip cookie dough. Realists are more likely to get chocolate.

4. People who eat ice cream out of the carton are resourceful, dependent, and introverted.

5. People who like milkshakes are fearless, impulsive, and young at heart.