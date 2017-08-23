If You Win The Lotto Here’s How To Stay Annonymous

There are a lot of people buying lottery tickets tonight and if and when you win, you are going to realize you have more friends than you ever knew possible. More relatives than you ever saw at Christmas or Thanksgiving, so, if you win. Here’s how the Today Show says you can stay anonymous.

Buy your ticket in a state that doesn’t require you to come forward.

Those states are Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina.

Don’t tell anyone.

This is a given, but keep your mouth shut. Shut down social media. STAY QUIET!

Disconnect all phones.

They say have your friend get you a pre-paid phone so that isn’t even under your name. Get a friend you trust though and not someone who is just going negate all the had work you have done!

Get out of town.

If they can’t find you, and people will trust me they can track you down, however, if you aren’t in town, they can’t. This goes back to social media also, don’t post where you are going!