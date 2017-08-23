Things That Are More Likely To Happen Than Winning The Powerball Lotto

Ok people, we know tonight’s $700 million Powerball drawing has got everyone planning their quickest exit strategy from work, but don’t put in your resignation just yet. The odds are forever NOT in your favor…

Here are a few things that are more likely to occur than winning the lottery:

Dying from an asteroid strike: 1 in 74,817,414

Dying from chronic constipation: 1 in 2,215,900

Becoming a movie star: 1 in 1,505,000

Dying from a hornet, wasp or bee sting: 1 in 79,842

Bowling a 300 game: 1 in 11,500

Being the same height actor Hugh Jackman, who is 6-foot-2: 1 in 23.3

Becoming disabled, disfigured or killed by a parasite: 1 in 7.2

Dying from heart disease- 1 in 3

Dating a millionaire- 1 in 215

Writing a best selling novel- 1 in 220

Being injured while using a chain saw- 1 in 4644

Injured by a toilet- 1 in 10,000

Winning an Oscar- 1 in 11,500

Killed by fireworks- 1 in 616,488

Winning an Olympic Gold medal- 1 in 662,000

Crushed by a meteor- 1 in 700,000

Dying from food poisoning- 1 in 3,000,000

Becoming President- 1 in 10,000,000

Attacked by a shark- 1 in 11,500,000

Becoming an astronaut- 1 in 12,100,000