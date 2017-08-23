Things That Are More Likely To Happen Than Winning The Powerball Lotto

Ok people, we know tonight’s $700 million Powerball drawing has got everyone planning their quickest exit strategy from work, but don’t put in your resignation just yet. The odds are forever NOT in your favor…
Here are a few things that are more likely to occur than winning the lottery:
Dying from an asteroid strike: 1 in 74,817,414
Dying from chronic constipation: 1 in 2,215,900
Becoming a movie star: 1 in 1,505,000
Getting struck by lightning: 1 in 1,101,000
Dying from a hornet, wasp or bee sting: 1 in 79,842
Bowling a 300 game: 1 in 11,500
Being the same height actor Hugh Jackman, who is 6-foot-2: 1 in 23.3
Becoming disabled, disfigured or killed by a parasite: 1 in 7.2
Dying from heart disease- 1 in 3
Dating a millionaire- 1 in 215
Writing a best selling novel- 1 in 220
Being injured while using a chain saw- 1 in 4644
Injured by a toilet- 1 in 10,000
Winning an Oscar- 1 in 11,500
Killed by fireworks- 1 in 616,488
Winning an Olympic Gold medal- 1 in 662,000
Crushed by a meteor- 1 in 700,000
Struck by lightning- 1 in 2,300,000
Dying from food poisoning- 1 in 3,000,000
Becoming President- 1 in 10,000,000
Attacked by a shark- 1 in 11,500,000
Becoming an astronaut- 1 in 12,100,000