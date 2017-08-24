96 Second News: Taylor Swift Spills Deets On New Album; 1 Winner In Last Night’s Powerball

**Taylor Swift released the details on her next album, and the cover photo features her supposed “overhauled new image.” It features an image of Taylor with her hair slicked back and her old tattered shirt, she looks like some kind of ’80s noir femme fatale.

The album is called “Reputation“, and it’ll be out on November 10th. The cover image is black and white, and ‘Reputation’ is written in an Old English-style font . . . like a hardcore punk album from back in the day.

Taylor had been teasing us on her social media pages with an image of a snake, so we’re not quite sure whether that has anything to do with her feud with Kim and Kanye, or Katy Perry, or an ex.

Taylor’s first single from the album will be out sometime tonight.

**The National Hurricane Center says Harvey has developed into a Tropical Storm in the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.

The moisture from Harvey is expected to bring widespread heavy rain and flooding to southeast Texas starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Major flooding is possible.

There are no changes in status or with any of the watches with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Harvey has slowed down and is now only moving to the NW at 2 mph. It is likely some areas will see 10-15 inches of rain, with some spots getting even more.

As the updates come in, we will keep you posted live throughout the day! Be prepared and stay safe!

**I was at the grocery store yesterday getting ready and prepared for Tropical Storm Harvey, when I noticed they already had HALLOWEEN CANDY on the shelves, which brings me to this…

M&M’s just announced their newest fall flavor . . . “Cookies & Scream.” Or, in other words, M&M’s that taste like Oreos. And just to make sure that’s clear, the package shows a cartoon M&M holding a bunch of cookies that look exactly like Oreos.

They’re on sale now at Target.

**A new study looked at the GPA’s of more than 1000 college students and found that drinking too much coffee might make you DUMBER. College kids who drink one cup a day have an average GPA of 3.41. Students who drink 5 or more cups have an average GPA of 3.28.

Students who DIDN’T drink coffee had an average GPA of 3.43. And the more they drank, the more it dipped. Students who averaged one cup a day had a 3.41 GPA . . . 2 cups, 3.39 . . . and 3 to 4 cups, 3.38. So not a major drop.

But the ones who drank FIVE OR MORE cups a day had an average GPA of 3.28. Which is a much bigger difference.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean coffee is CAUSING it. There could be other reasons why college kids who drink a ton of coffee get lower grades.

**By now we know that people you meet on Tinder can be SHAADDYYYY…

An 18-year-old woman in Leonia, New Jersey was housesitting on Sunday night and she met a guy on Tinder . . . so she invited him over. He brought a buddy with him, which couldn’t have been a good sign.

According to the police, the guy did something to distract the woman, and while she was distracted, his friend stole a bunch of stuff from the family the woman was housesitting for, including a laptop . . . and their DOG.

The cops are trying to track down the guys and the dog.

Who steals a dog?! UGH.

**Celebrities have the same silly phobias just like the rest of us, and “People” collected quotes from a bunch of stars about what they’re afraid of. Here are a few of them:

Tyra Banks: “I feel anxiety and I feel panic whenever I’m confronting or even thinking about or talking about a DOLPHIN.”

Khloe Kardashian: “I hate BELLY BUTTONS. You can’t touch mine and I don’t want to touch yours.”

Nicole Kidman: “I jump out of planes, I could be covered in cockroaches, I do all sorts of things, but I just don’t like the feel of BUTTERFLIES’ bodies.”

Scarlett Johansson: BIRDS. “Something about wings and beaks and the flapping.”

Matthew McConaughey: REVOLVING DOORS. “I get anxious just being near them.”

**There’s a new version of The Village People with a revamped lineup that includes a new construction worker, who happens to be the group’s first Asian member.

His name is James Kwong, and he’s a six-foot-two Chinese model.

Original lead singer Victor Willis recently decided to put together his own version of the Village People after a 38-year hiatus. He said he wanted to add some fresh blood . . . and apparently, James fit the bill.

For the record, the other original members of the band who’ve been touring as the Village People all this time aren’t too thrilled about this.

There’s basically a social media war going on between the two sides at this point.

**Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

**As the only confirmed judge on Fox’s American Idol reboot, Katy Perry is speaking out about who she wants to see in the judges chairs beside her.

She told Ryan Seacrest yesterday that she would like to see Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth beside her.

“I’m really pulling for Lionel because I think Lionel is an icon. And not only that, but if you’ve seen or ever met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room and he’s such an artisan with words. . . I love Lionel.”

While Puth has less experience in the business, Perry explains that’s part of what makes him an appealing choice for the gig. “Charlie I think is an interesting play because Charlie Puth is somewhat new to the general public of America. Obviously he has his own big fan base, but I think he’s really talented. That song ‘Attention’ is one of my favorite songs this year.”