The search is on for the next American Idol…could it be you?

Auditions for the reboot of the series are headed to Houston next weekend, and we’ve got all the details!

The Idol team will be here September 2 at The Westin Houston Galleria (5060 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77065)

According to the show’s official website, it says there are two ways to audition: online or in person–or both!

Click >>> HERE <<< for more details on the process, and good luck!