OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

Arby’s To Offer Turkey Legs At Some Restaurants

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 09: Alberto Avila 9 years old of Aurora takes a big bite out of a turkey leg January 9, 2017 at the National Western Stock Show. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The minds at Arby’s are seemingly prepared for the season finale of Game Of Thrones. The home to “The Meats!” will be serving full smoked Turkey legs just in time for the season finale of Game of Thrones on Sunday. Now Arby’s didn’t say anything about Game of Thrones in their release, but the full turkey leg cured in brown sugar and smoked is perfect for the Hound.

The bad news is Arby’s is only offering the delicious full leg of a bird in nine U.S. cities, but the price of $5.99 for the one pound meal seems good enough to make a pilgrimage.

Here are the 9 cities, and the descriptions of them from Arby’s (sounds a bit like 9 areas in GoT if you ask us!)

  • Fargo, ND (1117 38th St NW – Fargo, ND 58102): “a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall.”
  • Los Angeles, CA (347 East Main St. – Alhambra, CA 91801): “A western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches.”
  • Seattle/Redmond, WA (15115 NE 24th St. – Redmond, WA 98052): “A land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water.”
  • Norfolk, VA (730 East Little Creek Rd. – Norfolk, VA 23518): “A land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron.”
  • Pittsburgh, PA (4810 McKnight Rd. – Pittsburgh, PA 15237): “A land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio.”
  • Phoenix, AZ (2402 West Thomas Rd. – Phoenix, AZ 85015): “A land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate.”
  • “Denver, CO (1480 South Colorado Blvd. – Denver, CO 80222): “A land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones.”
  • “Omaha, NE (8429 West Center Rd. – Omaha, NE 68124): “a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country.”
  • “Atlanta, GA (4415 Roswell Rd. – Atlanta, GA 30342): “A land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides.”

As long as they (SPOILER ALERT) aren’t offering Dragon Wings anytime soon. (POOR VISERION!)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live