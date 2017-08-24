Arby’s To Offer Turkey Legs At Some Restaurants

The minds at Arby’s are seemingly prepared for the season finale of Game Of Thrones. The home to “The Meats!” will be serving full smoked Turkey legs just in time for the season finale of Game of Thrones on Sunday. Now Arby’s didn’t say anything about Game of Thrones in their release, but the full turkey leg cured in brown sugar and smoked is perfect for the Hound.

The bad news is Arby’s is only offering the delicious full leg of a bird in nine U.S. cities, but the price of $5.99 for the one pound meal seems good enough to make a pilgrimage.

Here are the 9 cities, and the descriptions of them from Arby’s (sounds a bit like 9 areas in GoT if you ask us!)

Fargo, ND (1117 38 th St NW – Fargo, ND 58102): “a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall.”

Los Angeles, CA (347 East Main St. – Alhambra, CA 91801): "A western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches."

Seattle/Redmond, WA (15115 NE 24 th St. – Redmond, WA 98052): "A land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water."

Norfolk, VA (730 East Little Creek Rd. – Norfolk, VA 23518): "A land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron."

Pittsburgh, PA (4810 McKnight Rd. – Pittsburgh, PA 15237): "A land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio."

Phoenix, AZ (2402 West Thomas Rd. – Phoenix, AZ 85015): "A land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate."

"Denver, CO (1480 South Colorado Blvd. – Denver, CO 80222): "A land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones."

"Omaha, NE (8429 West Center Rd. – Omaha, NE 68124): "a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country."

"Atlanta, GA (4415 Roswell Rd. – Atlanta, GA 30342): "A land where the crown jewel of the Arby's family, our headquarters, resides."

As long as they (SPOILER ALERT) aren’t offering Dragon Wings anytime soon. (POOR VISERION!)