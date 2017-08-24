Here’s Your Harvey Shopping List

KHOU has done a really good job of putting together lists of what you may need for the storm and what you should have in your house. For those of us that lived through Ike, you know that being prepared is essential. I am no meteorologist but can tell just by watching the news, this isn’t going to Ike but it is going to dump some serious rain and you need to be prepared.

So according to the National Hurricane Center, they say y0u should be a basic emergency kit.

The National Hurricane Center recommends that you build a basic emergency supply kit that could include the following recommended items:

Water – one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Manual can opener for food

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional Emergency Supplies:

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Glasses and contact lense solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Also just some things I learned form Ike, put gas in your car. Fill up your tub with water. Get a nice cooler, you can reuse it and it’s good to have to keep things cold. BOOKS BOOKS BOOKS If you do lose power and I’m not saying you will but IF then books and puzzles and games are all good to have. I have a complete stockpile of games.