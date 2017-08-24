Katy Perry Talks ‘Falling Out’ and Reconciliation with Calvin Harris

By Hayden Wright

In 2011, Katy Perry and Calvin Harris’ friendship reportedly broke down when he pulled out of her tour at the last minute. This year, Perry and Harris buried the hatchet on “Feels,” a track from his studio album Funk Wav Bounce Vol. 1.

In a new interview, the Witness singer described how she and Calvin mended fences and hit the studio together.

“We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,’” Perry said. “I was like, ‘Cool,’ because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years.”

“We’d had little falling outs here and there,” she added. “We’d had some public Twitter spats … Eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us.”

“I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record,” she said. “Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘Feels’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ This is like my favorite song off the record. I was just down to do it.”