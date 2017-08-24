NETFLIX Is Adding Exciting New Titles In September!

If you are a fan of binge watching Television shows from the popular streaming site, NETFLIX, then you are in luck! The month of September will have plenty of new titles and seasons for you to enjoy.
Here what is coming your way in September:
September 1
- Amores Perros
- City of God
- Dead Poets Society
- Deep Blue Sea
- Disney’s Hercules
- Disney’s Mulan
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fracture
- Gangs of New York
- Gone Baby Gone
- High Risk
- Hoodwinked
- Hotel for Dogs
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Maniac: Season 1
- Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outside Man: Volume 2
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
- She’s Gotta Have It
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
- The Last Shaman
- The Lost Brother
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Secret Garden
- The Squid and the Whale
- West Coast Customs: Season 5
- Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
- Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
- Graduation
September 5
- Carrie Pilby
- Facing Darkness
- Like Crazy
- Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
- A Good American
- Hard Tide
September 7
- The Blacklist: Season 4
September 8
- #realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Apaches: Season 1
- BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fire Chasers: Season 1
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Walking Dead: Season 7
September 9
- Portlandia: Season 7
September 11
- The Forgotten
September 12
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 13
- Offspring: Season 7
- Ghost of the Mountains
September 14
- Disney’s Pocahontas
September 15
- American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- George Harrison: Living in the Material World
- Larceny
- Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rumble
- Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
- Call the Midwife: Series 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
- Carol
September 21
- Gotham: Season 3
September 22
- Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Samaritan
September 23
- Alien Arrival
September 25
- Dark Matter: Season 3
September 26
- Bachelorette
- Night School
- Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
- Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 27
- Absolutely Anything
September 29
- Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gerald’s Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 30
- Murder Maps: Season 3