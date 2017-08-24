NETFLIX Is Adding Exciting New Titles In September!

If you are a fan of binge watching Television shows from the popular streaming site, NETFLIX, then you are in luck! The month of September will have plenty of new titles and seasons for you to enjoy.

Here what is coming your way in September:

September 1



Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2



Vincent N Roxxy

September 4



Graduation

September 5



Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6



A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7



The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8



#realityhigh – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9



Portlandia: Season 7

September 11



The Forgotten

September 12



Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 13



Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

September 14



Disney’s Pocahontas

September 15



American Vandal: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rumble

Strong Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18



Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19



Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20



Carol

September 21



Gotham: Season 3

September 22



Fuller House: New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Samaritan

September 23



Alien Arrival

September 25



Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26



Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 27



Absolutely Anything

September 29



Big Mouth: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald’s Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Nights – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 30

