OUR NEW CALL IN NUMBER 713-881-5965

School Closings For Hurricane Harvey

Filed Under: HISD School Closure, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, School closing
. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

According to  KHOU this is what we have so far:

UPDATE 12:31 PM 8/24/17

ALVIN ISD: Classes & activities cancelled for Friday through Sunday, with a few exceptions. Click here for more updates 

HOUSTON ISD: HISD is canceling classes Monday (8/28/17) due to the threat of inclement weather. In addition, all HISD campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live