School Closure Alert Systems

CLEAR CREEK ISD:

Text Y or Yes or Optin or Subscribe to 68453. For this to work your cell phone number must be on record with your student info.

CY-FAIR ISD:

If conditions warrant there will be automated calls placed to the students home number starting at 6 am.

FORT BEND ISD:

Please Call 281-634-4636 for info about schedule changes. If you do have a missed call from 281-634-8500 According to ABC 13 this is a number assigned to FBISD’s parent notification system.

HOUSTON ISD

Please opt-in by texting Yes to 68453

HUFFMAN ISD:

You will be notified through the call-out system.

KATY ISD:

If you don’t have the Katy On The Go APP FOR EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS. PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT.

PASADENA ISD:

Please sign up for the Parent Connection that way you can receive the emergency information from the district.

PEARLAND ISD:

The Skyward Family access will send notifications from the district

SPRING BRANCH ISD:

Update your contact information because in the event they need to Spring Branch will initiate an automated phone call alerting parents of closures and delays.