School Closure Alert Systems

CLEAR CREEK ISD:
Text Y or Yes or Optin or Subscribe to 68453. For this to work your cell phone number must be on record with your student info.
CY-FAIR ISD:
If conditions warrant there will be automated calls placed to the students home number starting at 6 am.
FORT BEND ISD:
Please Call 281-634-4636 for info about schedule changes. If you do have a missed call from 281-634-8500 According to ABC 13 this is a number assigned to FBISD’s parent notification system.
HOUSTON ISD
Please opt-in by texting Yes to 68453
HUFFMAN ISD:
You will be notified through the call-out system.
KATY ISD:
If you don’t have the Katy On The Go APP FOR EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS. PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT.
PASADENA ISD:
Please sign up for the Parent Connection that way you can receive the emergency information from the district.
PEARLAND ISD:
The Skyward Family access will send notifications from the district
SPRING BRANCH ISD:
Update your contact information because in the event they need to Spring Branch will initiate an automated phone call alerting parents of closures and delays.