Any parent knows that it’s just one long lifetime of worrying.¬†According to a new survey out of the University of Michigan, there are the top ten things parents are worried about for their kids right now:

1. Bullying and cyberbullying, 34% 2. Internet safety, 30% 3. Stress, 28% 4. Car accidents, 28% 5. School violence, 25% 6. Depression, 22% 7. Unhealthy eating, 22% 8. Not getting enough exercise, 21% 9. Drugs, 20% 10. Sexting, 20%