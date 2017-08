One person in Watertown Massachusetts is waking up this morning a very rich man or woman! They are the only person to hit the Powerball last night.

These are the numbers

6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 4.

So how much of that grand prized does the winner actually get to take home? ¬†According to CNN Money, quote, “The IRS taxes the top income bracket 39.6%. And the government will withhold 25% of that before the money ever gets to the winner. The rest has to be paid at tax time.”