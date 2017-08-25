96 Second News: John Mayer Tried To Score A Date Via Instagram; Lady Gaga Is Headed To Netflix

**John Mayer tried to score a date using Instagram the other night…

Music producer David Foster shared a photo of his daughter Erin to celebrate her 35th birthday, and John was quick to express his interest in the Barely Famous reality star.

“Can you put a good word in for me?” he wrote in the comments. Although neither Foster family member has responded to Mayer’s inquiry.

🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

**The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27.

This year, the star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Katy Perry and will feature non-gendered categories for the first time ever. Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations, while Perry and The Weeknd are tied with five nods each.

Perry and Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Pink are among the many entertainers who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances throughout the evening.

See the full list of performers below!

Katy Perry

Pink

Kendrick Lamar

Fifth Harmony

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Lorde

Ed Sheeran

Logic

Khalid

Gucci Mane

Post Malone

Julia Michaels

Bleachers

Cardi B

DNCE

Rod Stewart

Alessia Cara

Kyle

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV this Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

**Shania Twain finally revealed the reason she name-dropped Brad Pitt in her 1997 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Twain, 51, said during an interview with Billboard published on Thursday, August 24. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine]. And this was all the rage”

Shania then explained that she didn’t understand why the photos caused such a commotion. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much. I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought,” she told the outlet. “I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

**The winner of the $758 million Powerball is a medical center worker and mother of two from Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, won the massive fortune on Wednesday night and said, “I had a pipe dream and my pipe dream has finally come true.”

Wanczyk’s win is the largest on a single ticket in North American history.

“I work at Mercy Medical Center,” Wanczyk said. “… I have called to tell them I will not be coming back.”

She said the numbers were a combination of birthdays, lucky numbers and random choice.

**Pizza Hut is running a contest right now where you can win free pizza for life! Well, sort of…

They just set a world record by knocking down dominoes in the shape of a pizza. Get it? Knocking down DOMINOES? That’s actually just clever enough that I can’t fully hate on it.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is watch the video of the world record, and then email a guess of how many dominoes they used to HutRewards@PizzaHut.com.

The first correct response will get a lifetime supply of pizza . . . sort of. You have to get on their “Hut Rewards” program, and they’ll give you enough points to get one pizza every two weeks for the next 60 years.

**Ghosting is a great non-confrontational way to get out of dating someone . . . you just run the risk of turning them into an enemy for LIFE. Like this guy did . . .

An anonymous guy just sent an email into an advice website called Ask A Manager about his VERY unfortunate situation.

He was in a relationship with a woman named Sylvia about a decade ago. They were together three years and she wanted to take it to the next level, but he didn’t. So while she was visiting her family over Christmas, he GHOSTED her.

He moved out of their place, moved out of the COUNTRY, and cut off all communication. She was FURIOUS and did everything she could to find him, but he kept ignoring her.

Fast forward to now. He’s working as a math teacher, and his school just hired a new director . . . who happens to be his ex Sylvia. And he says he’s not in a position to get a new job, so he’s stuck there, with her as his boss.

The advice website basically responded that he’s SCREWED . . . but he can try to apologize before she starts work and see if she wants to talk about it. Yeah, that’s not going to fix things.

**The new movie version of Stephen King‘s “It” is already a nightmare for millions of Americans, and this news sure isn’t going to help.

On Saturday, September 9th, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin Texas is holding a special screening . . . for CLOWNS ONLY. Before the movie, there will be face painting, raffles, a photo booth, and, quote, “other terrifying merriment.”

“It” opens nationwide on Friday the 8th. It’s expected to make $60 million in its first weekend, which would be a record for a horror movie.

**There’s a new Lady Gaga documentary coming to Netflix on September 22nd. It’s called “Gaga: Five Foot Two” . . . and Gaga shared a few clips on Instagram.

There’s one where she talks about feeling ALONE, in a way that’s probably common for celebrities. She’s on the phone with her stylist/best friend Brandon, and she says, “I’m alone, Brandon, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

Gaga also shared a clip where she discusses her “feud” with MADONNA . . . but it cuts off right before the good part. She says, quote, “The only thing that really bothers me about her is that . . . ” and then it fades out. (!!!)

The documentary hits Netflix on September 22nd.

**As the only confirmed judge on the American Idol reboot, Katy Perry is speaking out about who she wants to see in the judges chairs beside her.

She told Ryan Seacrest yesterday that she would like to see Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth beside her.

“I’m really pulling for Lionel because I think Lionel is an icon. And not only that, but if you’ve seen or ever met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room and he’s such an artisan with words. . . I love Lionel.”

While Puth has less experience in the business, Perry explains that’s part of what makes him an appealing choice for the gig. “Charlie I think is an interesting play because Charlie Puth is somewhat new to the general public of America. Obviously he has his own big fan base, but I think he’s really talented. That song ‘Attention’ is one of my favorite songs this year.”