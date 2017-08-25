Airlines Offering To Re-Book Passengers Affected By Hurricane Harvey

As we gear up for Hurricane Harvey this weekend, if you’re planning on flying outta town- you need to check on your flight before you leave. According to TIME Magazine, airlines have said they will work with travelers to rebook trips affected by the weather. Here’s a list of what rebooking deals each major airline is offering:

American Airlines will help customers change their trips free of charge for those traveling to, through or from Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, McAllen, San Antonio and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

To change your trip, the tickets must have been purchased by Aug. 23 for travel between Aug. 25 and 27. You’ll need to be able to re-book for sometime between Aug. 23 and 30 without changing your flight locations.

Delta customers whose flights go to, from or through Austin, Houston and San Antonio and are cancelled or delayed will get refunds. Delta is also waiving the change fee for travelers going through those cities on Aug. 25 or 26. Travel must be rebooked by Aug. 29.

Frontier passengers traveling to, from or through Austin, San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans can make a free itinerary change for travel this weekend. Tickets booked for Aug. 24 through Aug. 27 (and bought before Aug. 23) must be rebooked by Sept. 18.

JetBlue will not charge change or cancellation fees for customers traveling to or from Austin, Houston and New Orleans on Aug. 25 and 26. Customers can rebook flights for travel Aug. 27 through 30 or they can choose to receive a refund. The trips must have been booked before Aug. 23.

Southwest customers flying to, from or through Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston, Harlingen or San Antonio can rebook or fly standby for no added charges on flights originally scheduled for Aug. 24 through Aug. 27. All trips must be rebooked within 14 days of their original date.

Spirit Airlines will waive modification and fare difference charges for flights through George Bush International Airport in Houston booked for Aug. 25 through 27. Travel must be rebooked by Aug. 30.

United will waive change fees and fare differences for customers flying to, from or through Austin, Brownsville, College Station, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio from Aug. 25 through 27. Travel must be rebooked by Aug. 30.

