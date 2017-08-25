American Red Cross Looking For Volunteers For Harvey

Houston, TX August 23, 2017 – As Tropical Depression Harvey strengthens and begins to head toward the Gulf Coast, the American Red Cross is on standby and prepared to help those in need. Part of that preparation is a call-out for volunteers.

“This is the type of situation we prepare for year-round,” said David Brady, Regional Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast. “Long before a disaster happens, we are meeting with community partners, securing locations for shelters and training our teams to deliver critical services when needed.”

As Harvey has been reforming over the Gulf, the Red Cross has been coordinating assets such as kitchen support, shelter trailers, and emergency response vehicles to be deployed throughout the Texas Gulf Coast. The organization is also asking for local residents to consider joining its volunteer ranks in the coming days.

“We could never do what we do without the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors. Regarding volunteers and the possible severity of this storm, we want to be sure we have enough people to help us help others,” said Brady.

Volunteer positions include warehousing, shelter management, supply distribution and administrative support. Those interested in volunteering can register at redcross.org/volunteer.