Another ‘Bachelor’ Couple Bites The Dust

Well this is unfortunate.

After Nick Viall found love with Vanessa Grimaldi during his last season of ‘The Bachelor,’ it seems to two have now ended their engagement.

E! News has exclusively learned that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have broken up more than five months after viewers watched their proposal on The Bachelor finale.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” Nick and Vanessa tell E! News in an exclusive joint statement. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”