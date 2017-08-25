There are evacuation orders out for areas around Houston. Here’s the list from KHOU

BRAZORIA COUNTY: The Brazoria County judge has issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal communities along the Gulf side of the Intracoastal canal, including Surfside. The evacuation is due to an expected 6-10 foot storm surge. There is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway.

A Voluntary Evacuation has been issued for the following areas: Bridge Harbor, Hideaway on the Gulf, Demi John, Turtle Cove and Rivers End. This is a Voluntary Evacuation due to possible high storm surge in these areas.

—

GALVESTON COUNTY: In Galveston County, Judge Mark Henry issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula effective Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. This order includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

On Galveston Island, residents west of the seawall are advised to evacuate.

The City of Dickinson has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents with medical needs who live in low-lying area.

—

HARRIS COUNTY: The City of Seabrook has issued a voluntary evacuation and all residents are urged to leave by noon Friday.

—

JACKSON COUNTY: A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Jackson Coutny.

—

MATAGORDA COUNTY: Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all of Matagorda County beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff Office. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office said it will not be responding to emergency calls from residents who choose to remain in the evacuation area after Friday.

“If you’re in a mandatory evacuation area and you don’t evacuate, don’t call us,” said Matagorda County Sheriff “Skippy” Osborne. “Because I’m telling you right now, I’m not going to put one of my deputy’s life on the line to save somebody that didn’t leave when they were asked to leave.”

Evacuations closer to landfall in Corpus:

A mandatory evacuation has also been ordered for Calhoun County, the city of Port Aransas and San Patricio County. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Victoria County. A curfew is also in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.