Houston Concerts/Events Update For This Weekend

We are helping you guys keep up with cancelled concerts in Houston this weekend, and will update info as we get it! Everyone stay safe!

**As for tonight’s Coldplay show: they have NOT cancelled the show yet, but will come to a decision by noon.

1/3 hello everyone. we’re in Houston, watching the weather, ready to play tomorrow night if we’re told it’s ok, but equally ready to cancel — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

2/3 if there’s any danger to fans. We’re in constant communication with the local authorities; final go / no-go decision by noon tomorrow — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

3/3 Please stay safe in the meantime. Love c, g, w & j — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

**As for tonight’s Lady Antebellum show: CANCELLED.

About 1 p.m. Thursday, Live Nation announced that Lady A’s concert was off: “Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of Fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum YOU LOOK GOOD WORLD TOUR stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman has been cancelled. Refunds will be made automatically at point of purchase.”

**As for tonight’s Simple Plan show: no word on a cancellation yet, show still on at House of Blues.

**As for tonight’s Mary J. Blige show: no word on a cancellation yet, show is still on at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre. “as of now the show is scheduled as planned,” said spokesman Andrew Huang. “If anything changes, we will notify ticket buyers and the media of any changes in plans.”

**As for the Houston Roller Derby event: CANCELLED. Postponed until the 30th.

**The Houston Zoo: CLOSED ALL WEEKEND

**Schlitterbahn has adjusted their hours of operation, click HERE for details.

