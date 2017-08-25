HARVEY UPDATES: SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

How To Prepare For A Severe Flooding Event

Photos from the 2015 Houston Flood May 25th & 26th 2015. Photo Credits: CBS Radio Houston

Hurricane season is in full effect and this weekend we will have Hurricane Harvey paying the Texas coast a visit, leaving Houston in the path of a major rain event capable of causing severe flooding.

This weekend is the time to be prepared and take all warnings serious ahead of landfall near Corpus.

Here’s a few tips on how you should prepare for severe flooding:

Be READY

Make sure your vehicle has enough fuel, keep all emergency numbers handy, insurance policy ready, and items such as batteries and flashlights nearby.

Stay Indoors

Deaths occur mainly outside of the home, remember that it is hard to see potholes and other dangerous high water zones when the roads are covered in water. If you do not need to go out, DON’T!

Be Smart

If you know that you are in a flood zone, pack your things and seek higher ground. Do NOT risk it. A lot of rain is expected.

Make sure you keep it here on Mix for more weather updates and tips!

