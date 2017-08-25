Country Singer Larry Joe Taylor Is Offering A Place For Folks To Stay

Country singer Larry Joe Taylor is opening the door to his Melody Mountain Ranch for all folks fleeing the wrath of Hurricane Harvey. This opportunity is available for everyone that own an RV or Camper and will be Free of charge.

Many Texas artists, including the Josh Abbott Band, have been helping Larry Joe spread the word about this opportunity.

Here’s the information:

If you're in an area affected by #HurricaneHarvey here is an offer from @LarryJoeTaylor for a place to stay a few days RT RT RT RT pic.twitter.com/lTbpt95xC8 — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) August 25, 2017

If you can get to Stephensville safely, this may be a good opportunity to get your family out of harms way if you happen to be in the direct path of the storm.