NASA astronaut, Randy ‘Komrade’ Bresnik, has shared a picture of Hurricane Harvey taken from outer space and it looks enormous. This almost seems like a scene out of a movie.

Bresnik made sure to send a special message to everyone in the Gulf coast that is in the path of the storm which read:

“God Bless Texas, may you weather the storm as you always have!”

Here is the post that was shared on his official Facebook page.