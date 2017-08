I saw this from multiple accounts on my news feed yesterday and I did see some people get a bit worried about it and I know you’re first reaction is that it’s fake but it also helps to have someone from the news confirm that yes, this post is fake.

This is one of multiple FAKE social media posts about #Harvey. DO NOT share. We don't withhold info. Only use trusted wx/emergency accounts pic.twitter.com/xM9nJVJBjO — Justin Stapleton (@JustinKPRC) August 25, 2017