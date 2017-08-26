Houston’s Rivers And Bayous Slowly Reaching Their Limit

Even though you are not seeing the gusts and rain that our neighbors down south are experiencing at the moment, we are not out of the woods just yet.

Our city is going to be focusing on a rain event, that means that slowly but surely the rain will continue to fall on saturated grounds and our rivers and bayous are already feeling it.

Here’s an image from our partners at KHOU:

High water from Harvey on White Oak Bayou between Studewood & Heights. A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Please continue to stay off the roads and make sure you remain updated with all warnings issued as Harvey continues to roll into the Texas coast.