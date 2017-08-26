UPDATED: High Water Areas IN Houston Area

Harvey is now a Tropical storm and it is currently stalled over Texas leaving many areas completely under water and causing structural damage.

Here is Houston we have seen a rain event, which has led to flooded areas throughout the city. Here is a list of the high water locations at the moment.

Updated at 2:25pm SATURDAY

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-EAST 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MC CARTY ST/US-90 ALTERNATE Right Lane,Center Lane

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MONMOUTH DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-10 Westbound At FM-359 in Waller County Exit Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At RICHEY RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane

IH-45 NORTH Southbound Before TIDWELL RD 1 Frontage Road Lane

IH-45 Northbound At FM-1097 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-45 Northbound At WILSON RD in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp

IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County 2 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-45 Southbound After SH-242 in Montgomery County 1 Frontage Road Lane

IH-45 Southbound At SH-6/SH-146 in Galveston County Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Southbound Before NORTH PARK in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINGLE RD Right Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At FM-2920 Left Lane,Right Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At GESSNER RD 1 Frontage Road Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County Center Lane

SH-225 Eastbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

SH-225 Westbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At GALVESTON-BOLIVAR FERRY in Galveston County All Mainlanes

SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane

SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SEWALL BLVD/ 2ND ST in Galveston County All Mainlanes

SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane

SH-99 Grand Pkwy – North Westbound At FM-2920 Left Shoulder,Left Lane

BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY Entrance Ramp

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At LEE RD Entrance Ramp

FM-2090 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,Exit Ramp,HOV Exit

SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane

SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane

SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County Left Lane,Center Lane

SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln All Mainlanes