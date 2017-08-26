UPDATED: High Water Areas IN Houston Area

Harvey is now a Tropical storm and it is currently stalled over Texas leaving many areas completely under water and causing structural damage.
Here is Houston we have seen a rain event, which has led to flooded areas throughout the city. Here is a list of the high water locations at the moment.
Updated at 2:25pm SATURDAY
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-EAST 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MC CARTY ST/US-90 ALTERNATE Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MONMOUTH DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 Westbound At FM-359 in Waller County Exit Ramp
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At RICHEY RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-45 NORTH Southbound Before TIDWELL RD 1 Frontage Road Lane
IH-45 Northbound At FM-1097 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Northbound At WILSON RD in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County 2 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Southbound After SH-242 in Montgomery County 1 Frontage Road Lane
IH-45 Southbound At SH-6/SH-146 in Galveston County Exit Ramp
IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-69 Southbound Before NORTH PARK in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINGLE RD Right Lane
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At FM-2920 Left Lane,Right Lane
US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At GESSNER RD 1 Frontage Road Lane
US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
SH-105 Eastbound At DUCK CREEK RD in Montgomery County Center Lane
SH-225 Eastbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
SH-225 Westbound At RED BLUFF RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At GALVESTON-BOLIVAR FERRY in Galveston County All Mainlanes
SH-87/ Broadway Northbound At Rollover Pass in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane
SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SEWALL BLVD/ 2ND ST in Galveston County All Mainlanes
SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County Right Shoulder,Center Lane
SH-99 Grand Pkwy – North Westbound At FM-2920 Left Shoulder,Left Lane
BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY Entrance Ramp
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At LEE RD Entrance Ramp
FM-2090 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,Exit Ramp,HOV Exit
SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At IH 45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane
SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At SH 87/ 2ND ST in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane
SPUR-342 Northbound At IH-45 in Galveston County Left Lane,Center Lane
SH-332 Westbound At SAILFISH RD to Shark Ln All Mainlanes
