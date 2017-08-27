JJ Watt Sets Up Fund For Hurricane Harvey Donations

When it comes to doing big things for the city, there’s no one else that has big of a reach as our own JJ Watt.
As news came in surrounding the effects of Hurricane Harvey, leave it to JJ to set up a relief fund to try and help with recovery efforts for Houston.
Check out what he tweeted not too long ago:
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017