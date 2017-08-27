FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

List Of Shelters

If you have a group that needs to be taken to a shelter please call: 713-426-9404.

There are lot of people that have been rescued from their homes or have had to evacuate do to rising waters and now the question, Where do we go?

Here are a list of shelters here in the Houston and surrounding areas: FROM KHOU

 

HOUSTON

  • Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

FRIENDSWOOD

  • The City Activities Building: 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood, TX

BASTROP COUNTY

  • First United Methodist Church Shelter: 1201 Main St., Bastrop City, TX

BRAZORIA COUNTY

  • Angleton ISD: 1900 N. Downing, Angleton, TX
  • Red Cross Shelter at Living Stone Church: 1401 Victory Lane, Alvin, TX

HARRIS COUNTY

  • MO Campbell Center Shelter: 1865 Aldine Bender in District 2
