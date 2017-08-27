If you have a group that needs to be taken to a shelter please call: 713-426-9404.

There are lot of people that have been rescued from their homes or have had to evacuate do to rising waters and now the question, Where do we go?

Here are a list of shelters here in the Houston and surrounding areas: FROM KHOU

HOUSTON

Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

Islamic Center/Masjid Al-Mustafa: 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX

Islamic Center/Masjid Al-Sabireen: 610 Brand Lane, Stafford TX

Islamic Center/Masjid Abu-Bakr: 8830 Old Galveston Rd, Houston TX

George R. Brown Convention Center: 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX (Click here for more.)

Officials say they have opened nine shelters throughout the area to assist.

FRIENDSWOOD

The City Activities Building: 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood, TX

BASTROP COUNTY

First United Methodist Church Shelter: 1201 Main St., Bastrop City, TX

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Angleton ISD: 1900 N. Downing, Angleton, TX

Red Cross Shelter at Living Stone Church: 1401 Victory Lane, Alvin, TX

HARRIS COUNTY