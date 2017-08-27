This Is How Coldplay Weathered Out Hurricane Harvey

One of the biggest concerts of the summer had to be canceled on Friday night due to Hurricane Harvey, but Coldplay didn’t leave before getting in at least one good meal.

If you’re gonna be stuck in your hotel room during some bad weather…you may as well order some pizza!

According to Culture Map, “Around noon Friday, when Coldplay officially decided to postpone their concert at NRG Stadium, Raed “Ray” Salti’s pizza chain got a phone request: Could Pepperoni’s send over 100 pizzas to the Westin Galleria Hotel around 5 pm for the band and its crew? Mission accomplished.

Salti’s son, Andrew, delivered a van load of 8-inch pizzas from the chain’s Montrose and Medical Center-area locations — 25 Quattro Fromagio, 25 Classic Veggie and 50 “All The Meats” versions — to the hotel. Ray Salti, who also owns Bollo Woodfired Pizza, says it wasn’t the chain’s largest delivery ever. “We get up to 500 large pizzas to a school every once in a while,” he texted. But it surely was one of the most fun deliveries. He hopes to have as many of the Houston area’s Pepperoni’s locations open as possible this weekend, but it depends on whether his employees can get safely to work, he said.”