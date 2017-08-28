ABC 13 Shares Video Of A Completely-Drenched Meyerland

We’ve seen the devastating damage that Hurricane Harvey has done around the city, and out of all the worst-hit areas, Meyerland got another blow.

After barely recovering from the Memorial Day and Tax Day floods, the area was pounded again putting most of it completely under water. There is new video footage from ABC 13 that shows us just how terrible it looks.

According to the site,

‘Government and volunteer rescuers are continuing to search flooded areas of the Houston area for any stranded residents.

Rescuers on a boat launched a pre-dawn mission Monday covering the notoriously flood-prone Meyerland area.

ABC13’s Jeff Ehling, who resides close to Meyerland, rode along with the rescue boat, pointing out homes that have water at their door steps as well as those that were built to prevent the same.

During the mission, the crew encountered folks who were trapped by the four feet of water on roads.’

Check out the crazy video of a now under-water Meyerland >>> HERE.