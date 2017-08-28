Applying For FEMA Assistance

With 50 of the State’s Counties in the disaster areas and 25% of the State’s area affected here are some of the things you can apply for according to KTRK.

According to a statement from FEMA, applicants may be eligible to receive: rental payments for temporary housing, unemployment payments, loans to cover residential losses not covered by insurance, and grants for home repairs and replacement of personal property, as well as other disaster-related needs.

Applicants may apply for help from FEMA by registering on the website DisasterAssistance.gov. People without internet access may sign up by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362).

Individuals who have speech disabilities or hearing loss and use TTY should call (800) 462-7585 directly; those who use 711 or Video Relay Service should call (800) 621-3362. Both toll-free numbers will be operational from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice, according to FEMA.

They are also directing people to this website ads well >>> https://www.nvoad.org