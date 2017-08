These evacuations came in overnight at updated this morning at 5:16 am. We had the Mayor of Conroe on and he said to be vigilant and to follow the following evacuations.

McDade Estates – evacuate

River Plantation – recommended

Woodhaven Forest – recommended

Artesian – recommended

Riverbrook Drive and Sherbrook Circle (East of I45 @ 1488) – recommended

Neighborhoods off of FM 2854 – recommended

Neighborhoods downstream from McDade Estates – recommended