Country Singer Chris Young Creates GoFund Me Account To Help Texas Coast

Hurricane Harvey has become one of the most destructive storms in history and the amount of damage that it has already caused has been so severe that it will take months to recover.

Many individuals like JJ Watt, Kevin Hart, and other celebrities have taken to social media to donate and ask other celebrities to do so as well. This is when Chris Young stepped up and created a Go Fund me account in order to help all of the people affected in the Texas coast.

Chris Young got things started with $100,000 and he is hopeful that other will joint him in helping those in need.

To donate CLICK HERE!