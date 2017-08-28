FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Harvey Expected To Come Back Second Time As A Tropical Storm

Lauren Kelly
According to our friends at KPRC:

“As of 7 p.m., the storm had winds of 40 mph. It was located about 10 miles northeast of Victoria and was moving southeast at 3 mph. It had a minimum central pressure of 1000 millibars.

Forecasters said Harvey will maintain tropical storm status Monday and Tuesday while it moves back into the Gulf. The storm’s winds will increase slightly before making a second landfall Tuesday evening near Lake Jackson.

The forecast track keeps Harvey on a course that brings the center of the storm just east of downtown Houston by Wednesday afternoon.

Slow movement of the storm has led to record rainfall amounts and historic flooding across much of southeast Texas.

A tropical storm warning was issued from Port O’Connor to Sargent and a tropical storm watch was issued from north of Sargent to San Luis Pass.”

 

