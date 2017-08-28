Houston Area School Closures

Here is the most updated list of school closures:

ABBEY ACADEMY PREP – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ABC and amp; 123 Learning Center – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

Academy of Accelerated Learning – Re-opens Sept. 5.

ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Closed Through Friday.

Aristoi Classical Academy – Closed Today.

ART INSTITUTE OF HOUSTON – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Today.

ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Opens Sept. 5.

AVONDALE HOUSE – Closed Today.

BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

City of Houston Municipal Court – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Today.

EAGLE HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Today.

FALLBROOK ACADEMY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Through Wednesday.

Galveston College – Closed Through Wednesday.

GEORGE BRYAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

GERMAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – Closed Today.

GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today.

HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Closed Through Monday.

IMANI SCHOOL – Closed Today.

LEE COLLEGE – Closed Through Monday.

LONE STAR COLLEGE – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

MEMORIAL LUTHERAN SCHOOL – Closed Through Wednesday.

POST OAK SCHOOL – BOTH CAMPUSES – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

PRAIRIE VIEW A and amp;M – Closed Through Wednesday.

Pro-Vision Academy – Closed Through Monday.

REMINGTON COLLEGE – GREENSPOINT AND WEBSTER CAMPUS – Closed Through Monday.

RICE UNIVERSITY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

RMA – PASADENA – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

RYSS K-12 SCHOOLS – HOUSTON – Opens Sept. 5.

SAINT THOMAS EPISCOPAL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

SAN JACINTO COLLEGE – Opens Sept. 5.

SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE OF LAW – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ST. CECILIA CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL SCHOOL – Closed Today.

Stafford Municipal School District – Closed Today.

TEXAS HEALTH SCHOOL – Closed Today.

Texas Serenity Academy North Houston – Rosslyn and Gano campuses – Opens Sept. 5.

TREZVANT ACADEMY – Closed Through Monday.

TULSA WELDING SCHOOL – HOUSTON – Closed Today.

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON – Closed Through Wednesday.

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON – INCLUDES DOWNTOWN, KATY, SUGAR LAND AND CLEAR LAKE – Closed Through Wednesday.

UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS – Closed Today.

WESTSIDE MONTESSORI SCHOOL – Closed Today.

WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE – Registration extended through Monday, semester start delayed until further notice.

WONDERLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL – Closed Today.

ALIEF ISD – Closed Through Friday.

ALVIN ISD – Closed through Sept. 5.

ANAHUAC ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

BARBERS HILL ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

BAY CITY ISD – Closed until further notice.

BEATRICE MAYES INSTITUTE CHARTER SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.

BOLING ISD – Closed Today.

BRAZOS ISD – Closed Today.

BRAZOSPORT ISD – CLOSED ALL WEEK – CLASSES RESUME SEPT. 5.

CHANNELVIEW ISD – Closed Through Friday.

CHRIST MEMORIAL LUTHERAN SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.

CLEAR CREEK ISD – Closed Through Friday.

CLEVELAND ISD – Closed Through Friday.

COLDSPRING-OAKHURST CISD – Closed Today.

College of the Mainland – Closed Through Wednesday.

CONROE ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

CYPRESS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD – Closed Through Friday.

DAYTON ISD – Closed Through Friday.

DICKINSON ISD – Closed Through Friday.

EPISCOPAL HIGH SCHOOL – BELLAIRE – Closed Through Monday.

FORT BEND ISD – Closed Friday.

GALENA PARK ISD – Closed Through Friday.

GALVESTON ISD – Closed Through Wednesday.

GOODRICH ISD – Closed Today.

GOOSE CREEK CISD – Opens Sept. 5.

HARRIS COUNTY DEPT OF ED – Opens Sept. 5.

HEMPSTEAD ISD – Closed Today.

HOLY GHOST CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

HOLY SPIRIT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

HOUSTON ISD – Closed all week – Opens Sept. 5.

HUFFMAN ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

HUMBLE ISD – Opens Sept. 5.

INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY – Closed Today.

JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

KATY ADVENTIST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today.

KATY ISD – Closed Through Friday.

KLEIN ISD – Closed Through Friday.

LA PORTE ISD – Closed Through Friday.

LAMAR CISD – Closed Through Friday.

MATAGORDA ISD – Closed until further notice.

MEMORIAL HOUSTON LUTHERAN – Closed Today.

MONTGOMERY ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

NEEDVILLE ISD – Opens Sept. 5.

NEW WAVERLY ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

PEARLAND ISD – Closed Through Friday.

PRESBYTERIAN SCHOOL – Closed Through Friday.

RESURRECTION CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

RIVER OAKS BAPTIST SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ROYAL ISD – Opens Sept. 5.

SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY – Closed Today.

SANTA FE ISD – Opens Sept. 5.

SEALY ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

SPLENDORA ISD – Opens Sept. 5.

SPRING BRANCH ISD – Closed Through Friday.

SPRING ISD – Closed Through Friday.

ST AUGUSTINE SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ST CHRISTOPHER CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Through Monday.

ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ST LAURENCE CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today.

ST MARY OF THE PURIFICATION MONTESSORI – Closed Today.

ST MICHAEL CATHOLIC SCH – Opens Sept. 5.

ST PETER THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.

ST PIUS V CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ST PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

ST PIUS X SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.

ST THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.

STAFFORD MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Closed through Sept. 5, includes all activities.

SWEENY ISD – Opens Sept. 5.

TARKINGTON ISD – Closed Through Wednesday.

TEXAS A and amp; M UNIVERSITY AT GALVESTON – Essential personnel Tuesday, normal operations Wednesday.

TEXAS CITY ISD – Closed Through Friday.

TEXAS SERENITY ACADEMY – Closed Today.

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY – Closed Today.

THE AWTY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

THE MONARCH SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.

THE REGIS SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART – Closed all week – Late open Sept. 5 at 9 a.m..

THE RHODES SCHOOL – Re-opens Sept. 5.

THE VILLAGE SCHOOL – Closed Through Wednesday.

THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

TOMBALL ISD – Closed Through Friday.

TWO DIMENSIONS PREPARATORY ACADEMY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.

VARNETT CHARTER SCHOOL – Opens Sept. 5.

WALLER ISD – Closed Through Friday.

WHARTON ISD – Closed Through Friday.

WONDERLAND PRIVATE ELEMENTARY – Closed Through Monday.

YES PREPARATORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Closed Through Friday.