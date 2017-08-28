Houston Area School Closures

Here is the most updated list of school closures:
ABBEY ACADEMY PREP – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ABC and amp; 123 Learning Center – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
Academy of Accelerated Learning – Re-opens Sept. 5.
ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Closed Through Friday.
Aristoi Classical Academy – Closed Today.
ART INSTITUTE OF HOUSTON – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Today.
ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Opens Sept. 5.
AVONDALE HOUSE – Closed Today.
BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
City of Houston Municipal Court – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Today.
EAGLE HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Today.
FALLBROOK ACADEMY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Through Wednesday.
Galveston College – Closed Through Wednesday.
GEORGE BRYAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
GERMAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – Closed Today.
GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today.
HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Closed Through Monday.
IMANI SCHOOL – Closed Today.
LEE COLLEGE – Closed Through Monday.
LONE STAR COLLEGE – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
MEMORIAL LUTHERAN SCHOOL – Closed Through Wednesday.
POST OAK SCHOOL – BOTH CAMPUSES – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
PRAIRIE VIEW A and amp;M – Closed Through Wednesday.
Pro-Vision Academy – Closed Through Monday.
REMINGTON COLLEGE – GREENSPOINT AND WEBSTER CAMPUS – Closed Through Monday.
RICE UNIVERSITY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
RMA – PASADENA – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
RYSS K-12 SCHOOLS – HOUSTON – Opens Sept. 5.
SAINT THOMAS EPISCOPAL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
SAN JACINTO COLLEGE – Opens Sept. 5.
SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE OF LAW – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ST. CECILIA CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL SCHOOL – Closed Today.
Stafford Municipal School District – Closed Today.
TEXAS HEALTH SCHOOL – Closed Today.
Texas Serenity Academy North Houston – Rosslyn and Gano campuses – Opens Sept. 5.
TREZVANT ACADEMY – Closed Through Monday.
TULSA WELDING SCHOOL – HOUSTON – Closed Today.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON – Closed Through Wednesday.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON – INCLUDES DOWNTOWN, KATY, SUGAR LAND AND CLEAR LAKE – Closed Through Wednesday.
UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS – Closed Today.
WESTSIDE MONTESSORI SCHOOL – Closed Today.
WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE – Registration extended through Monday, semester start delayed until further notice.
WONDERLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL – Closed Today.
ALIEF ISD – Closed Through Friday.
ALVIN ISD – Closed through Sept. 5.
ANAHUAC ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
BARBERS HILL ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
BAY CITY ISD – Closed until further notice.
BEATRICE MAYES INSTITUTE CHARTER SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.
BOLING ISD – Closed Today.
BRAZOS ISD – Closed Today.
BRAZOSPORT ISD – CLOSED ALL WEEK – CLASSES RESUME SEPT. 5.
CHANNELVIEW ISD – Closed Through Friday.
CHRIST MEMORIAL LUTHERAN SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.
CLEAR CREEK ISD – Closed Through Friday.
CLEVELAND ISD – Closed Through Friday.
COLDSPRING-OAKHURST CISD – Closed Today.
College of the Mainland – Closed Through Wednesday.
CONROE ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
CYPRESS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD – Closed Through Friday.
DAYTON ISD – Closed Through Friday.
DICKINSON ISD – Closed Through Friday.
EPISCOPAL HIGH SCHOOL – BELLAIRE – Closed Through Monday.
FORT BEND ISD – Closed Friday.
GALENA PARK ISD – Closed Through Friday.
GALVESTON ISD – Closed Through Wednesday.
GOODRICH ISD – Closed Today.
GOOSE CREEK CISD – Opens Sept. 5.
HARRIS COUNTY DEPT OF ED – Opens Sept. 5.
HEMPSTEAD ISD – Closed Today.
HOLY GHOST CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
HOLY SPIRIT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
HOUSTON ISD – Closed all week – Opens Sept. 5.
HUFFMAN ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
HUMBLE ISD – Opens Sept. 5.
INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY – Closed Today.
JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
KATY ADVENTIST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Closed Today.
KATY ISD – Closed Through Friday.
KLEIN ISD – Closed Through Friday.
LA PORTE ISD – Closed Through Friday.
LAMAR CISD – Closed Through Friday.
MATAGORDA ISD – Closed until further notice.
MEMORIAL HOUSTON LUTHERAN – Closed Today.
MONTGOMERY ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
NEEDVILLE ISD – Opens Sept. 5.
NEW WAVERLY ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
PEARLAND ISD – Closed Through Friday.
PRESBYTERIAN SCHOOL – Closed Through Friday.
RESURRECTION CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
RIVER OAKS BAPTIST SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ROYAL ISD – Opens Sept. 5.
SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY – Closed Today.
SANTA FE ISD – Opens Sept. 5.
SEALY ISD – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
SPLENDORA ISD – Opens Sept. 5.
SPRING BRANCH ISD – Closed Through Friday.
SPRING ISD – Closed Through Friday.
ST AUGUSTINE SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ST CHRISTOPHER CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Through Monday.
ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI SCH – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ST LAURENCE CATHOLIC SCH – Closed Today.
ST MARY OF THE PURIFICATION MONTESSORI – Closed Today.
ST MICHAEL CATHOLIC SCH – Opens Sept. 5.
ST PETER THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.
ST PIUS V CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ST PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
ST PIUS X SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.
ST THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.
STAFFORD MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Closed through Sept. 5, includes all activities.
SWEENY ISD – Opens Sept. 5.
TARKINGTON ISD – Closed Through Wednesday.
TEXAS A and amp; M UNIVERSITY AT GALVESTON – Essential personnel Tuesday, normal operations Wednesday.
TEXAS CITY ISD – Closed Through Friday.
TEXAS SERENITY ACADEMY – Closed Today.
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY – Closed Today.
THE AWTY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
THE MONARCH SCHOOL – Closed Through Monday.
THE REGIS SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART – Closed all week – Late open Sept. 5 at 9 a.m..
THE RHODES SCHOOL – Re-opens Sept. 5.
THE VILLAGE SCHOOL – Closed Through Wednesday.
THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
TOMBALL ISD – Closed Through Friday.
TWO DIMENSIONS PREPARATORY ACADEMY – Closed Today and Tomorrow.
VARNETT CHARTER SCHOOL – Opens Sept. 5.
WALLER ISD – Closed Through Friday.
WHARTON ISD – Closed Through Friday.
WONDERLAND PRIVATE ELEMENTARY – Closed Through Monday.
YES PREPARATORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Closed Through Friday.