A List of Mandatory And Voluntary Evacuations

Sugar Land:

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in First Colony LID #1 and Fort Bend CountyLID #7 in the city’s ETJ is also under a mandatory evacuation. All other Sugar Land and ETJ residents within levee districts are under voluntary evacuations at this time.

Bay City:

Bay City will expect up to 10 feet of water downtown. Mandatory evacuation will go into effect for entire city at 1 p.m. Monday.

Brazoria County:

Low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway, residents living along San Bernard River

Brazoria County:

All residents living west of State Highway 288 and south of State Highway 6. An evacuation route has been established for State Highway 35 Westbound to Matagorda County to Northbound State Highway 71 reaching Interstate 10. THERE ARE NO OTHER EVACUATION ROUTES OUT OF BRAZORIA COUNTY. State Highway 35 WILL NOT be open indefinitely and will be unpassable with additional rains and river flooding. LEAVE NOW! Residents needing a place to go can shelter in Bell County. Self-Evacuation destination in Bell County will be the EXPO CENTER, 301 West Loop, Belton, Texas. Pets are welcome.

Gulf side of Intracoastal Canal

Residents in low-lying areas surrounding the San Bernard River (map)

Fort Bend County

Resident near the Brazos River are asked to evacuate, including areas in Missouri City (map)

Addicks and Barker reservoirs (in Harris and Fort Bend counties)

Friendswood

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in effect until further notice.

Jackson County

Matagorda County: No one allowed to return to FM 2031 (Beach Road in Matagorda) after 10:00 a.m. Friday until evacuation order is set aside

Montgomery County

Record levels of water are being released from Lake Conroe Dam. Flooding is imminent in some areas. The City of Conroe will be evacuating McDade Estates.

Conroe officials are recommending residents of the following neighborhoods also evacuate: River Plantation, Woodhaven Forest, Artesian, Riverbrook Drive and Sherbrook Circle (East of I-45 at 1488), neighborhoods off of FM 2854 and neighborhoods downstream from McDade Estates.

Anyone who needs assistance evacuating can call 936-522-3205.