Red Cross Opens 8 New Area Shelters

The Red Cross currently has eight designated shelters open in the greater Houston area. They are at the following locations:

Walker County Storm Shelter: 455 State Highway 75 North, Huntsville, 77320

Bay Harbor Methodist Church: 3459 Deke Slayton Expressway, Galveston, 77573

Huntsville High School: 515 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, 77320

Knights of Columbus: 1310 Highway 90 West, Sealy 77474

MO Campbell Education Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, 77032

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th St., Richmond, 77469

Golden Acres Baptist Church CLC, 2812 Pansy St., Pasadena, 77503

First Baptist Church Tomball, 401 Oxford St., Tomball, 77375

There have been some reports of people being directed to a false shelter location at Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, according to a Red Cross representative. The location is not an approved Red Cross shelter.

For a complete and up-to-date list of official Red Cross shelters, visit redcross.org.

