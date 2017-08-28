Victoria, Tx: You Are Under A Boil Water Notice

You need to boil water for 2 minutes at a rolling boil to get the bacteria out and ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled prior to cooling.

When it is no longer necessary to boil, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe to drink.

Please keep in mind, children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria according to a press release from Victoria.