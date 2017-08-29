Beyoncé Promises to Help ‘As Many as We Can’ in Houston

By Jon Wiederhorn

Beyoncé has pledged to help her hometown of Houston, TX, which has been ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The superstar has vowed to help “as many as we can” from the devastation that has forced more than 30,000 people to vacate the city, as rescue efforts to find those trapped in their homes continue. Flooding in Houston has killed at least 14 people. It’s yet unknown how much property damage the storm has caused, but CNN reports it could be as much as $40 billion and only 15 percent of homeowners have flood insurance.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

She added that she and her people are discussing the best ways to provide aid to those in need. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can,” she said.

BeyGOOD launched in 2013 along with the Mrs. Carter World Tour and is the charity umbrella for Beyoncé’s global philanthropy.

Other artists, including Drake and Travis Scott have contributed to fundraising efforts and country star Chris Young donated $100,000 and set up a Go Fund Me page for others to contribute.