Take HWY 6 Northbound to 59

59 Northbound to 610 Northbound

610 Northbound to 290 Westbound

290 Westbound to Brenham

EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

Head to the church on Master Road: 6911 Masters Rd. FM 1128 Manvel, Tx 77578

Please bring your own bedding

