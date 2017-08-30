Helpful Info You Need About Donations, Volunteering, Roadways And More

We know many of you are wanting to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, and there is a LOT of information to digest when it comes to finding where to start. Here are bits of info that will be a big help for many questions you may have.

Check the road ways for information on which roads are still under water and which are passable at drivetexas.org

American Red Cross 866-526-8300, or redcross.org

Volunteer Houston 281-656-1599, or volunteerhouston.org

Texas Gulf Coast VOAD txgulfcoastvoad.org

If you’re looking to volunteer, you can easily text your zip code to 346-214-0739, and you’ll get a text back with the location nearest you that needs help.

SHELTER INFO:

GRB is at capacity, so the Toyota Center will be a secondary location. Evacuees must go to GRB FIRST before going to Toyota Center, and they will tell you where to go.

NRG Center has also opened it’s doors to accept up to another 10,000 evacuees. You’ll need to enter from the North Stadium entrance off of OST.

What NRG needs: donations and volunteers, and will post on their social media pages exactly what they need.

*Donation drop off locations have been set up because you SHOULD NOT drop off donations at shelters. Drop of locations are accepting bottled water and non-perishable foods only. Again, do not drop of donations at shelters. For monetary donations, United Way has set up a fund. Please visit www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood

Donation Drop Off Locations are accepting bottled water and non-perishable foods only:

-Leadership Academy – 4100 Avenue N, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (Contact: 281-762-0353)

-Kingdom Church – 1112 Damon St. Rosenberg, TX 77471

-Navarro Middle School – 4700 Avenue N. Rosenberg, TX

For Fort Bend County drop off locations, go >>> HERE.

*They are accepting donations at BBVA Compass Stadium. Get registered with Red Cross at GRB FIRST. Items needed most: Clean towels, baby food, formula, diapers, new underwear of all sizes, medical supplies (ie wheelchairs) and just remember to label all of the things you’re donating.

*If you want Volunteer at the Houston Food bank Text “DisasterVol” to 51555 to received notice from the Food Bank about Volunteers for help efforts.

*To help our neighbors over to the East in Beaumont or Port Arthur (who are getting what we just got) they are looking for boats and man power or anything you can help with. This is the number to call to help them: 409-835-8757