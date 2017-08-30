MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE| HOW TO GET REGISTERED WITH FEMA |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

McDonalds Offering Free Meals To First Responders

Filed Under: Free meals for first responders, McDonalds meals
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thank you to our friends over at KPRC for this.

 

This offer is going to be good through September 5th.  Also menu items may vary, hours may vary also and the drive-thru may be the only option.

If you would like to see open stores click here.

 

Matthew Kades, president of McDonald’s  Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston told KPRC, quote,

“If the Golden Arches are on, we would like to invite you to have a meal on us. You have been here for Houston, and McDonald’s Houston wants to be here for you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live