McDonalds Offering Free Meals To First Responders

Thank you to our friends over at KPRC for this.
This offer is going to be good through September 5th. Also menu items may vary, hours may vary also and the drive-thru may be the only option.
If you would like to see open stores click here.
Matthew Kades, president of McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston told KPRC, quote,
“If the Golden Arches are on, we would like to invite you to have a meal on us. You have been here for Houston, and McDonald’s Houston wants to be here for you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”