MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE| HOW TO GET REGISTERED WITH FEMA |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

Picture Of Two Brothers Holding Hands On Boat Goes Viral

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Megan Sands-Schultz’s house is pretty much a loss, but that’s not what’s making headlines after the catastrophic flood waters here is Houston.

After the water continued to rise, Megan knew that the material things can be replaced and that it was most important to get her family to safety. Megan told us she finally knew things were going to be ok after her friends with a boat showed up to take the family to safety. That’s when she snapped the picture of her two boys, Jacob and Samuel, holding hands on the boat ride.

Take a look at the picture and let it warm your heart today.

HOUSTON STRONG

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live