Picture Of Two Brothers Holding Hands On Boat Goes Viral

Megan Sands-Schultz’s house is pretty much a loss, but that’s not what’s making headlines after the catastrophic flood waters here is Houston.

After the water continued to rise, Megan knew that the material things can be replaced and that it was most important to get her family to safety. Megan told us she finally knew things were going to be ok after her friends with a boat showed up to take the family to safety. That’s when she snapped the picture of her two boys, Jacob and Samuel, holding hands on the boat ride.

Take a look at the picture and let it warm your heart today.

HOUSTON STRONG