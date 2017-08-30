UPDATE: Update For Trash Service In City of Houston

UPDATE:

According to the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department, due to Hurricane Harvey there will be no garbage, recycling, yard or junk waste will be collected Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

All SWMD facilities, including the Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Centers, the Westpark Recycling Center and the Reuse Warehouse will remain closed.

In the event of severe weather events remember to place your carts in a secure location. This helps ensure residents carts are not damaged or lost due to weather-related occurrences.

For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, residents may check online at www.houstonsolidwaste.org or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston's Customer Service Helpline.