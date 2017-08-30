MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE| HOW TO GET REGISTERED WITH FEMA |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER

UPDATE: Update For Trash Service In City of Houston

According to the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department, due to Hurricane Harvey there will be no garbage, recycling, yard or junk waste will be collected Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

All SWMD facilities, including the Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Centers, the Westpark Recycling Center and the Reuse Warehouse will remain closed.

In the event of severe weather events remember to place your carts in a secure location. This helps ensure residents carts are not damaged or lost due to weather-related occurrences.

For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, residents may check online at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, follow us on twitter @houstontrash or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.

CBS Radio will continue to monitor the situation as well.

