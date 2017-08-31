LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Fergie Wishes She Could Be Part of Black Eyed Peas’ New Projects

"Those guys are family, always will be family, I love them so much."
By Joe Cingrana

Back in the beginning of June, Ahlan! ran a story revealing that Black Eyed Peas band mates will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap had confirmed Fergie’s departure from the group.

Without missing a beat, will.i.am bit back at the claims in a series of tweets, saying “Lies…@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess &amp; @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever …People will report whatever they want to report regardless of the sources… It’s a crazy world…”

Fergie chimed in as well, tweeting: “Everyone knows I will always love and support my @bep brothers, @iamwill, @tabbep, @apldeap 💚💚”

In an interview with 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles on Wednesday (8/30), Fergie admitted she wishes she could have been a part of the group’s latest endeavors, but she’s quite busy doing her solo work at the moment.

“Those guys are family, always will be family, I love them so much,” says Fergie. “They’re doing a huge project right now, Masters of the Sun, a graphic novel and music with that, which is completely amazing, [I] wish I could have been part of it.”

Unfortunately, she was unable to find the time while working on her upcoming Double Dutchess album and taking care of her four-year-old son, Axl.

“I’ve been so stretched out just trying to balance getting this done,” Fergie admits.

Fans will be happy to know will.i.am did get a chance to work with the singer on her new effort, taking on the singles “You Already Know” and “Like It Aint Nuttin’.”

Double Dutchess will be released September 22.

