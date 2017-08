Dickinson ISD is accepting donations:

We are accepting donations at the admin building pic.twitter.com/XlZZj0Eouk — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) August 30, 2017

If you’re in Sheldon ISD here’s how you can help. They are collecting items.

Sheldon ISD Transportation Center:

Beltway 8 and Garrett Road

Today – Saturday from 7 am – 7pm

Sunday – 12pm-6PM