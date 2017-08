The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ has been committed to the city of Houston and state of Texas for more than 85 years. The devastating floods and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey are absolutely heartbreaking. The Rodeo is committing $2 million to the relief efforts in support of our community, with details to be confirmed in the next few weeks.

As the sun begins to shine again over the area, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you all.

We are #HoustonStrong